The conventional deadlift is known as one of the riskiest movements in weight lifting, but Hill makes it look easy here pulling 507 pounds with perfect form being cheered on by a member of the competition staff. —Photo Courtesy of HippyShots
The conventional deadlift is known as one of the riskiest movements in weight lifting, but Hill makes it look easy here pulling 507 pounds with perfect form being cheered on by a member of the competition staff. —Photo Courtesy of HippyShots
After spending the past year weight-training six times per week, former Phelps resident Nicholas Hill captured first place in both the state and national levels of the 2023 American Powerlifting Federation’s (APF) National Championships.
Hill, 50, who currently lives in Rapid City, S.D., with his wife and daughter, competes in the 50 to 59-year-old age division. Previously, he competed in 2016, only attempting the bench press, but for this competition he trained in all three of the main compound lifts associated with most power-lifting meets.
“Training included twice weekly heavy squats, deadlifts, and benchpress with accessory training in-between,” said Hill. “My son, Simon, was able to spot me two days a week when I’d attempt new personal record lifts.”
He attributes this feat of strength to his faith and grit, along with being able to “let it all out” at exactly the right moment. Now, Hill has his sights set on the APF’s world championship round of competition in Manchester, U.K., this October.
These competitions allow “power-lifters” to attempt to hit their biggest possible numbers while retaining correct form performing the barbell bench, squat, and deadlift exercises. Hill spoke on what he felt during his lifts in the national championship round.
“When the time came, I pulled out every ounce of energy that I’d saved,” he said. “It makes a difference when you can lower your emotions and impulses, and let them out at the right moment. A lot of success in life is not by specific actions, but well-timed ones.”
During the national championship competition in Salt Lake City, Utah, held June 30, Hill posted 425 pounds on the barbell squat, 375 on the bench, and 507 for his deadlift, for a total weight of 1,307 pounds.
Athletics and weight training have held an important place in much of Hill’s life, and after going through a scary 18-month period with a significant health situation in his mid-30s, he said he feels blessed to be out of a place that left him in both physical and mental pain.
“I was tempted to believe any good years were over, but instead of giving in to fatalism, I applied the lessons I’ve learned,” Hill added. “Weight training was a core component of getting out of the rut. My initial goal was to get to the gym once a day, and I told myself I could turn around in the parking lot, but I had to get there.
“Short five-minute workouts soon advanced to 10, then 20, and then 40. Somewhere at about 40 days in, it all switched from being painful hardship to a positive craving.”
Now, a decade and change later, he has surpassed his peak numbers that he lifted in his 20s, which was another goal of Hill’s.
As a self-taught intuitive weight lifter who follows the Bulgarian method of power-lifting, he’s attributed much of his success to his sons Nate, Ethan, and Simon. Hill has coached all three of his boys in their own athletic journeys, and now they help coach him, especially Simon.
“Simon started earlier, and had a unique opportunity to advance to the national stage and set an all-time youth world record total that still stands today,” he said. “The feeling is exhilarating, and now that I’ve turned 50, I may have a similar opportunity at the other end of the age spectrum.
“The inspiring twist is the tables have turned and he is coaching me now. My other sons are too, and my wife, Annette, and daughter, Allison, are the cheering section. It’s just sublime.”
Hill added that Simon’s understanding of how the Bulgarian power-lifting method works, and what it takes to break through a plateau, helps him reach new heights every time he gets under the barbell.
“A couple weeks ago Simon could see me struggling and ready to end my squat routine,” Hill noted. “He said go heavier for two reps and then let’s get outta here, and that came to me like fresh air. I ended up hitting three reps on a new personal record lift.”
Hill also credits his father, Tom Hill, as an important influence that helped shape his path of self-improvement, and the continued growth of his strength as both an athlete and as a family man.
Tom was a logger for much of his life in Phelps and is still an avid outdoorsman. Hill details that his father is his biggest fan, along with the rest of his family, who are there for him every step of the way.
With roots to the North Woods that stretch back four generations, he denotes a lot of what he learned about strength and perseverance was from his upbringing in Phelps.
“Home life was no exception when it came to rising to a challenge,” Hill stated. “We cut a lot of wood, shoveled tons of snow, fished and hunted whenever we could, attended church on Sundays, ate everything in sight, and enjoyed everything the great outdoors, close family and small community had to offer.
“I think these elements of small town life help shape a strong resolve to engage life confidently.”
For those looking to follow Nicholas Hill’s next stage of his powerlifting journey, visit openpowerlifting.org for results from the upcoming APF World Championships Oct. 31 through Nov. 5 in Manchester U.K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.