After spending the past year weight-training six times per week, former Phelps resident Nicholas Hill captured first place in both the state and national levels of the 2023 American Powerlifting Federation’s (APF) National Championships.

Hill, 50, who currently lives in Rapid City, S.D., with his wife and daughter, competes in the 50 to 59-year-old age division. Previously, he competed in 2016, only attempting the bench press, but for this competition he trained in all three of the main compound lifts associated with most power-lifting meets.

