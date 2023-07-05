Four members of the Three Lakes-Phelps Bluejays girls softball team were recognized recently by coaches in the Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) following the completion of the 2023 spring season.
Following last year’s All-NLC performance, illness kept pitcher Kaya Szews away from the field for the majority of the season. However, upon her return, she showed why once more she’ll be a force to be reckoned with next year.
Szews was part of the Second Team All-NLC squad a year ago, but this year elevated to the First Team despite playing in just nine total games for the Three Lakes-Phelps squad.
She joined Karson May and Kelsey Bissonette of Crandon who were unanimous selections, Emily Moore of Elcho, Isabella Millan and Morgan Tomczak, both unanimous, of Florence, and Grace Krawze (unanimous), Holly Gilligan, Malerie Krawze, and Rylee Yaeger of Laona-Wabeno on the First Team All-NLC.
Player Of The Year in the NLC was split between Tomczak and Yaeger.
Szews, a junior, will return and likely be one of the top pitchers in the NLC next season.
Joining her next year will also be fellow All-NLC award winners Haylee Barnekow and Jenna Erikson, who each were selected to the Second Team following the season. Freshman Kassidy Williams was honored as well, being selected to the Honorable Mention squad.
Offensively, Barnekow and Williams tied for the team lead in runs scored with 16, alongside teammate Ella Spears. Erikson was right behind them with 14. Szews scored 10 times and was one of five members of the squad in the double digits.
Williams, who batted a team high .405 on the year, led the team with 17 hits, followed by Barnekow with 16. Five of those 16 hits for Barnekow were doubles, which was a team high, as too was her 25 total bases on the season.
Williams again led the team in another major offensive category as she finished with 16 runs batted in, just two ahead of Barnekow (14) and three ahead of Erikson (13). Lily Gleason had 12 and Ruth Jankovic was the last in double digits with 11.
Defensive or pitching stats for Szews were not available.
