The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners from the 2023 spring State team tournaments.

Winners included Ithaca High School in baseball, Mayville High School in softball, Cedar Grove-Belgium High School in girls soccer, and Brookfield Central High School in boys tennis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.