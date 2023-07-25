The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners from the 2023 spring State team tournaments.
Winners included Ithaca High School in baseball, Mayville High School in softball, Cedar Grove-Belgium High School in girls soccer, and Brookfield Central High School in boys tennis.
WIAA officials noted Ithaca demonstrated sportsmanship with its respectful and positive team and spectator support in its drive to win the Division III championship at the State tournament in June. It is the second time the Bulldogs have been chosen as the recipient of the award, having also received the honor in baseball in 2018.
The Bulldogs won a thrilling 8-7, come-from-behind victory in the title game against Pecatonica after edging Edgar 4-3 in the semifinals. Honorable mention for the award was extended to Altoona, Denmark, Kiel, McDonell Catholic, Menomonee Falls, Middleton, Pecatonica, Random Lake and St. Croix Falls.
Cedar Grove-Belgium received positive evaluations from the WIAA for their team and spectator support in girls soccer. It is the second time the Rockets have been bestowed this honor in girls soccer, and the third time overall.
The Rockets also received the girls soccer award in 2021, with boys soccer being honored in 2006. Cedar Grove-Belgium finished runner-up in Division IV as they defeated Lodi 3-1 in the semifinals, but fell 6-5 in overtime to Kiel in the championship game. The schools and communities receiving honorable mention included Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Brookfield Central was selected as the award recipient after the Lancers advanced to the WIAA State boys team tennis tournament for a 15th time. It is the second time the Lancers have been selected for the award in boys tennis, and the third time overall.
The previous recognition in boys tennis for the Lancers came in 2005, and their first award came in boys basketball in 1965. After downing Neenah 5-2 in their Division I quarterfinal match-up, they fell in their semifinal match, 4-3, to eventual champion Marquette. Madison West received honorable mention for the award.
The WIAA-Rural Insurance Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school program and community, or communities in the case of cooperative programs, that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship in WIAA team tournaments. Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands, and spectators.
The selection process includes evaluations from contest officials and tournament management, as well as security personnel, crowd control and ushers, and WIAA staff members. Rural Mutual Insurance Company began sponsoring the Sportsmanship Award program back in 1965.
