Three Lakes senior labero Jenna Erikson gets ready to send a serve during one of the team's games against Florence during the Jays second match of the quad tournament hosted at Northland Pines in Eagle River last week. —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN
Members of the Three Lakes girls varsity volleyball team came prepared for a quadrangular tournament hosted at the Northland Pines Fieldhouse in Eagle River Aug. 29.
The Bluejays posted a 2-1 match record on the day, beating both Florence and Northland Pines, but fell to Phillips. Head coach Louis Ritter said his team is progressing well as the season continues, and that the girls are starting to take strides in the right direction.
“We started out the morning a little slow, but as the day went on we kept fighting,” he added. “We fell behind a couple times and fought back which felt great and that the girls don’t give up and know they can win.”
Three Lakes began the day taking on Phillips, where the Loggers ended up sweeping the Bluejays 25-23 and 25-17.
In their second match of the tournament, the girls looked eager to bounce back against Florence, who had a few outside hitters that really laid the hammer down when given the right set.
Bluejays senior leaders Jenna Erickson and Kaya Szews backed up the reason why they are critically important to the team’s success. Erickson continually went for digs on the defensive end, laying her body on the line and serving up a few aces as well, while Szews attacked the net as an outside hitter, accumulating several kills during the match.
Szews seemed to be one of the only players on the Three Lakes side that could get an attack when she wanted. Ritter doubled down on this, noting the team has to get better at hitting their spots and more effectively set up outside hitters for attacks.
Willow Schroeder, also a senior for the Bluejays, kept up the defensive intensity with block after block when Florence tried to push the envelope. She also had a few ace serves during the match as well, sending the ball over the net with impressive power.
The Jays won both matches, with scores of 25-13 in both games.
Three Lakes then had its sights on crosstown rival Northland Pines. Pines started out hot in the first game, accumulating a lead of 13-3.
Erickson, Szews and Schroeder did not let their teammates get down, and all three of them played a crucial role in a first game comeback victory, with final score of 26-24 in favor of Three Lakes. Ritter noted that this game was very cool to be a part of, as both a coach and fan of the game of volleyball.
During the second game of the match, fans were on their feet as neither team could pull ahead more than a few points at a time. Pines was up 24-21 late in the game, but the Bluejays battled, scoring five straight points to close out the match and take the tournament win.
Three Lakes was scheduled to take on Goodman-Pembine at home Sept. 5.
