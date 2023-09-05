Members of the Three Lakes girls varsity volleyball team came prepared for a quadrangular tournament hosted at the Northland Pines Fieldhouse in Eagle River Aug. 29.

The Bluejays posted a 2-1 match record on the day, beating both Florence and Northland Pines, but fell to Phillips. Head coach Louis Ritter said his team is progressing well as the season continues, and that the girls are starting to take strides in the right direction.

