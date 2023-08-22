THL lw '23 fb.jpeg
Returning letter winners for the Three Lakes/Phelps football team include: Botton row from left, Carter Flannery, McCain Graff and Noah Kincaid. Not pictured is Levi Gleason. Top row from left: L.J. Terlizzi, Sawyer Szews, Alex LeBuis, Doug Koshuta, Hunter Barnakow, Braylon Ison ad Jared Kaufman. —Photo By Bill Zuelke

 z/bill/z

The Three Lakes-Phelps varsity football team begins a new season this Saturday on the road against the current top-rated eight-player team in the state, Newman Catholic High School. 

For most teams this would be an intimidating first game challenge, but the 2023 Bluejays are returning as a team largely intact from a solid playoff season last year, with multiple all-conference players. Players are optimistic that their extensive experience will help them compete with the best clubs in the league, according to Jay’s head coach Tyler Maney.

