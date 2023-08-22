Returning letter winners for the Three Lakes/Phelps football team include: Botton row from left, Carter Flannery, McCain Graff and Noah Kincaid. Not pictured is Levi Gleason. Top row from left: L.J. Terlizzi, Sawyer Szews, Alex LeBuis, Doug Koshuta, Hunter Barnakow, Braylon Ison ad Jared Kaufman. —Photo By Bill Zuelke
The Three Lakes-Phelps varsity football team begins a new season this Saturday on the road against the current top-rated eight-player team in the state, Newman Catholic High School.
For most teams this would be an intimidating first game challenge, but the 2023 Bluejays are returning as a team largely intact from a solid playoff season last year, with multiple all-conference players. Players are optimistic that their extensive experience will help them compete with the best clubs in the league, according to Jay’s head coach Tyler Maney.
Maney is also coming into the new season very experienced as he begins his tenth year leading the squad.
“If we can stay healthy, we will offer tough competition on any field as most of our starters have been playing together for several years and have been refining their football skills throughout that time,” he stated.
“Starting the new season on the road against a back-to-back state championship team may not be the preferred way to start a new schedule,” Maney added. “But it will be a good barometer for the direction of our team as we will have many other challenges ahead including a conference game against a Florence team that finished the season last year with an 8-2 overall record.”
Leading the way for the Bluejays will be four-year starters Jared Kaufman and L.J. Terlizzi. Kaufman was a high-ranking quarterback in the league last year tossing 25 touchdown passes and throwing for nearly 1,800 yards, while Terlizzi was the only member of the team to be selected first team all-conference for both offensive and defensive positions.
Terlizzi was also the team kicker and is expected to continue in this capacity in the new season.
Kaufman and Terlizzi are both seniors and will be joined by other 2024 graduating teammates McCain Graff, Levi Gleason, Hunter Barnekow, and Alex LeBuis — all returning letter winners in the 2022 season. Graff was an all-conference player in his wide receiver position last season, and Barnekow was an all-conference player at his offensive lineman position.
While LeBuis was primarily a special teams player last year, he made a key contribution in the playoff game at Gilman last season where he recovered a fumble that led to an important Bluejays’ score, and the coaching staff feels that he is going to get even better with each game.
Other returning letter winners include junior teammates Carter Flannery, Braylon Ison, Doug Koshuta and Noah Kincaid, along with sophomore player Sawyer Szews. A senior player new to the team this year is Tyler Janikowski, who transferred to Three Lakes High School from Northland Pines.
According to Maney, Janikowski will likely get 20-30 touches per game due to his outstanding speed, athleticism, and dynamic hands.
The Bluejays lost all-conference player Brandon Baumann along with Gus Fink, Gabe West, Caden Wolosek, and Cody Stolar to graduation, and will also be losing a productive running back, Josh Cogar, a senior who will not be returning to the team.
The coaching staff detailed Janikowski should help fill some gaps in lost talent and will be joined by another new player, Trace Cottrill, who is a junior with high expectations from the coaches, along with four freshman players in Zach Weavers, Owen Liebscher, Roper Kotarski and Garrett Mandli.
Maney and assistant coach Pat George have been working together for the past decade, and both feel optimistic about the current roster of players and improving on their 3-2 third-place finish in the Northern Border Conference last year.
“It’s been a long time since our last game and while our younger players are still developing their skills, our team is led by several seniors who are ready to play,” said Maney. “After some good practices, we look forward to a new season and finally hitting someone wearing a different color school jersey.”
The first major opportunity will come this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. in Wausau, when the Bluejays face the Fighting Cardinals at Newman Catholic High School to open the season. Just five days later, the team will play its first home game at Three Lakes Stadium, where the Jays will host the Wildcats of Wild Rose High School on Friday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.
This is the second year in a row where the Bluejays open a season against Newman Catholic. Last year, the Jays lost that battle but went on to win five of their next six games by a combined score of 314-70, and were eventually eliminated in a first-round playoff game at Gilman High School in October.
The Bluejays play in the Northern Border Conference, which was newly established last year, and includes teams from Florence, Wabeno/Laona, White Lake/Elcho, Goodman/Pembine, and Niagara High Schools.
