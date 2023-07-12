Keiffer making solid impression with Marion University Sabres

Northland Pines alumni and former girls hockey team member Allie Kieffer recently completed her second full season with the Marian University women’s hockey team.
Kieffer is the daughter of Jennie Larson and Mike Kieffer, and is majoring in criminal justice.
Marian University is a four-year private college situated in Fond du Lac. Athletically the hockey team competes within the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA), where last season the Sabres finished seventh in the nine-team league.
The team was 9-17-1 overall, while going 5-11 in conference play.
As an member of the hockey cooperative at Pines, Kieffer served as a team captain and was named All-State Honorable Mention as a senior for Northland Pines. She also earned First-Team All-Conference honors as a sophomore to go with Great Northern Conference Player of the Year honors.
She finished her hockey career at Pines with 65 goals and 62 assists for 127 points.
This season Kieffer finished fourth on her team in scoring with nine points (five goals, four assists). She was one of only six Sabres to play in all 27 games.
“Allie has been a phenomenal addition to our hockey program at Marian University,” said Sabres head coach Jamie Kivi. “We needed a forward that could score goals and lead our offense, and I knew that Allie was our answer.”
Kieffer wasn’t a rostered member of the Marian hockey program as a freshman, but when she took the ice to begin her second year of school, she wasted no time making herself known offensively, as she fit nicely into a forward position for the Sabres.
“As a sophomore she stepped in and made an immediate impact,” said Kivi. “Allie is a fun player to watch because she has the skill to dance around opponents and pick her spots on net when she’s in a position to shoot. Her work ethic is going to make her an even bigger threat for us going into her junior and senior season.”
As is the case with most athletes at the collegiate level, there are other parts about Kieffer aside from her athletic skill that made her a good fit for Marian.
“Besides her on ice ability the other thing that stands out is her character,” said Kivi. “She comes from a great family and has a good head on her shoulders. I think being raised in Northern Wisconsin has a part to play in that too. Her teammates love her and she’s great for our locker room. We are lucky to have her.”
Kieffer was part of a trio of former Pines players and teammates who met on the collegiate hockey stage last season. Madison Stebbeds was part of the UW-Stevens Point women’s program. Marian also took on St. Norbert College and freshman Grace Wittkopf.
Stevens Point defeated Marian in the second game of the season for the Sabres, 3-1 in Fond du Lac. The Green Knights of St. Norbert faced-off with Marian four times across the season, sweeping the first two contests 2-1 and 3-0; before ending the season in the NCHA tourney where St. Norbert won a best-of-three series, 7-1 and 3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.