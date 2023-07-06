The wheels just keep on turning for Three Lakes graduate and Lindenwood University student-athlete, Megan Lester.
Currently, amidst a busy summer touring season, Lester recently took part in the annual Tour Of America’s Dairyland race series which spanned across 10 days and nine different Wisconsin cities.
Lester spent the majority of her September and October competing for Lindenwood, a coveted cycling destination for collegiate athletes, located in the suburbs of St. Louis, Mo.
Competing in separate disciplines at Lindenwood, Lester challenged herself on both the Critical Mass races, which typically are held on a controlled road course, as well as the Omni circuit which is a road race consisting of a time trial, a criterium, and a mass-start road race. These events are typically held across a weekend or other two to three day period. Points are awarded to the top finishers at each event and totaled at the end of the event.
Sponsored by Kwik Trip, the Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) launched in 2009 when several Milwaukee-area cycling enthusiasts, among them Tom Schuler and Billy Ochowicz, came together to start a multi-day road cycling race in a similar structure to the globally-recognized Superweek/ICC that was in decline.
The two cyclists were united by the belief that everyone should have access to a world-class bicycle racing experience, and wanted to ensure Wisconsin held on to the widely embraced idea of staging 10 or more consecutive days of bike racing in Wisconsin.
Since that start, the series typically stages 11 consecutive days in 11 different communities throughout southeast Wisconsin, making it the longest competitive road cycling series in the nation.
Each of those days, eight to 10 races are held from late morning until dusk, offering opportunities for juniors as young as nine years old, to seasoned master racers, novices to pros, women and men, and even hand cyclists.
Each year, the event welcomes nearly 1,000 unique pro and amateur racers from more than 40 U.S. states and 15 countries, averaging 450-500 daily.
The recent southern Wisconsin tour series was a successful one for Lester as she represented both Gryphon Velo Racing and United Cycling, and started the first part of the event with seventh, second, first, second, and first place finishes across the first five races.
From there, she finished 20th out of 44 racers in her next event, before cracking the top 10 on back-to-back races June 22-23.
As part of the open series events, Lester raced alongside her sister, Macy, and father, Jon, as they each competed as well in separate events.
Beginning in March, Lester’s 2023 season got underway with a pair of collegiate races in St. Louis, where she represented Diablo Cycling. From there she took part in the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis, Ind., finishing 11th of 27 riders. Following that she was in Madison, Ill., taking part in the World Wide Technology Raceway Spring Criterium.
Back in St. Louis the following weekend, she sat herself atop the podium on back-to-back days before taking to the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships, which took place in Albuquerque, N.M.
Her squad was eighth in the team time trial before Lester was 52nd in the road race. She then placed 35th overall in the criterium event.
The following weekend took Lester back home to Wisconsin, where she won the women’s elite division in Muskego at the Muskego Park Criterium. Her sister, Macy, wasn’t far behind, placing third in that same race.
Those interested in tracking the results across the remaining summer season, or into her next season at Lindenwood, can go to legacy.usacycling.org and search for Lester under the results tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.