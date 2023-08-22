Lions to host golf tournament Aug 22, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Tomahawk Lions Club is once again hosting the Dave Johnson Memorial Golf Outing Thursday, Aug. 31 at Timber Ridge Golf Club in Minocqua.Cost for the outing is $75 per person, and the tournament will be run as a four-person scramble with three flights.Winners are determined by their final score. There will also be 36 hole prizes and two 50-50 raffles as well as food, fun and games. Club members noted Lion Dave Johnson served the club and community in many ways, but is most remembered for the countless hours he spent running the concession stand during SnowShoe baseball games.For more information and to register, contact Dan Dosemagen at 715-367-4039. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Muskie open draws 1,200 anglers Sentencing hearing set for Woodruff hit-and-run Nicholas (Frank) Haubry Barbara Callies Roselynn Marie Richter
