Minocqua’s Josh Nevoraski whisked past Tomahawk’s Zack Friske to take the lead late in the late model feature race and scored his first victory in the series at the Eagle River Speedway July 18.
Nevoraski stalked Friske, who held the lead from his pole position for much of the early going of the contest. He was caught up in a sandwich between Zack Friske and third place runner Travis Friske.
The trio went wheel-to-wheel for several laps until Nevoraski pulled away to score a popular win. Travis Friske, Zack Friske, Austin Zdroik, and Robbie Maas rounded out the top-five finishers.
Defending track champion Jesse Aho of Twin Lakes, Mich. slipped past Iron Mountain, Mich.’s Frank Gasperini on the final circuit to collect the B mod feature.
Other feature winners included Sugar Camp’s Jason Eisel in the street stock feature, Eagle River’s David Blackberg in stock car, and Phillips Devin Fries with a win in the pure stock series race.
Track crews broke out the broom for Boulder Junction’s Mya Towne. Towne scored a clean sweep in the 600 micro sprint division.
She won both her heat and netted the feature win by passing Hoyt Cournoyer with two laps remaining to seal the deal.
The first 300 micro feature race got off to a rough start when Rhinelander’s Blake Joslin flipped in turn four and was shaken up, but otherwise unhurt. The features were won by Twin Lakes Cooper Aho (Pro) and Ontonagon, Mich.’s Addison Dishaw (semi-pro).
Racing action resumed at the Eagle River Speedway July 25. Race results were not made available ahead of press time.
Additionally, the winged, full-sized MSA sprint cars will make an appearance on the track’s Saturday night open wheel program July 29. A 7 p.m. start time is in effect for this special program.
Joining the full-sized sprint cars for Saturday’s event will be the Chef Rene B modifieds, Halsey Fab-Dan’s Service 300 micro sprints, JD Paintball and Archery 600 micro sprints, and the winged micro sprints from Escanaba Speedway will also be on hand.
For further information, visit eagleriverspeedway.com, or check out the Eagle River Speedway’s Facebook page for additional updates.
Race summary
B Mod: Jesse Aho, Twin Lakes, Mich.; Frank Gasperini, Iron Mountain, Mich.; Jason Zdroik, Eagle River; Beetle Bailey, Argonne; Tad Schoonover, Eagle River.
