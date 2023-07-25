Minocqua’s Josh Nevoraski whisked past Tomahawk’s Zack Friske to take the lead late in the late model feature race and scored his first victory in the series at the Eagle River Speedway July 18.

Nevoraski stalked Friske, who held the lead from his pole position for much of the early going of the contest. He was caught up in a sandwich between Zack Friske and third place runner Travis Friske.

