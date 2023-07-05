The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will implement a competitive balance plan beginning in 2024-’25, allowing schools to petition and/or be placed in a lower or higher sport-appropriate division that they and the WIAA feel better suits their competitive needs.
Evaluations of winning and losing in a specific sport over a threshold of three seasons will factor into the decision as to whether teams will be bumped up, or whether they can petition to be dropped down a division.
School programs will be placed in the division with the next largest enrollments from where the schools’ enrollment would typically place them for each respective sport – other than track and field, and swimming and diving.
Schools will be restricted to moving up only one division from the previous year’s placement. The plan affords schools the process to appeal their placement if they are moved up a division, as well as an option to petition to be placed in a lower division in all sports except football, and the sports not impacted by the point system.
Also in place will be a tournament performance factor that will be calculated after each season, and applied on a sport-by-sport basis. Track and field, along with swim and dive, will continue to use only enrollment as a factor.
The tournament performance factor will be a three-year cumulative total of no less than six points per division.
Teams that have accumulated at least six tournament performance factor points will be promoted to the next highest division from the previous year. No team will be moved more than one division per year.
If tournament performance factor points total over the previous three years falls below the six points in all divisions, promoted teams will move down a division, unless the school enrollment places them in the higher division per tournament regulations for that sport.
Cooperative teams will also be addressed.
When a new co-op forms, the co-op will receive a point total equal to the combined total of all schools in the co-op.
Calculating the tournament performance factor will be cumulative for a three-year period. The inaugural point total will be calculated based on the 2021-’22 school year.
Points will be awarded based upon the highest level of tournament success, not a cumulative total of points. The maximum points a team can earn in a given season is four points.
With that also comes the opportunity for schools with declining enrollments to be adjusted based upon factors such as: prior year out-of-building student percentage on rosters or historical movement of student athletes socioeconomics of the school’s population demographics of the school’s population; competitive history and balance; geography; school’s enrollment trend; student participation rate in WIAA-sponsored activities; and student enrollment factors (i.e open enrollment, students from outside a school’s location).
For a full read through of the WIAA’s plan, go to wiaawi.org.
