The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will implement a competitive balance plan beginning in 2024-’25, allowing schools to petition and/or be placed in a lower or higher sport-appropriate division that they and the WIAA feel better suits their competitive needs.

Evaluations of winning and losing in a specific sport over a threshold of three seasons will factor into the decision as to whether teams will be bumped up, or whether they can petition to be dropped down a division.

