Behind a newly hired head coach, the Northland Pines football team began full practice last week in preparation for the 2023 regular season.
Pines will only be playing a junior varsity (JV) schedule this year upon cancelling the varsity season in January due to low numbers. Head coach Ken Wolf said that this will be a challenge, but with a motivated group of younger players, led by a few upperclassmen, this season will present an opportunity to grow and hopefully field a varsity team in 2024.
“We are JV only, so we know when the season will end, said Wolf. “The objective that we want to accomplish is a different culture within the football program, where the kids understand what it takes at a varsity level, and where a good strong work ethic pays off.”
The team has been going full-pads for the last week and many are looking to earn their spots as numbers have increased since last year, with a total of 17 freshmen going out for the team. Only two seniors and six juniors make up the upperclassmen on the roster.
Wolf highlighted senior running back Eli Kerner has stepped up to a leadership role, but also noted there are many other kids on the team that are stepping up and “leading the team in different ways.” The Eagles plan on selecting captains this week which will feature a mixed representation of coaches picks and a player vote.
Quarterbacks and skill position players have been working diligently to become effective and crisp when running their offense, while linemen and defensive players have been practicing how to set the tone and get stops on a regular basis. With a lot of freshmen and sophomores that make up the roster, this season could be seen as the foundation being laid for years to come, according to Wolf.
“Getting stronger in the weight room in the off-season will be a key to our success in the future,” he added. “As for this season, I want to see the team build a strong bond with each other, creating a family feeling, and then gain confidence in their abilities.”
Aiding Wolf in his coaching duties are former Eagles head coach turned assistant coach Steve Graf and fellow assistant coaches Rich Kerner, Troy Schalinske, Travis Mangene, and John Vojta. Graf will be in charge of the receivers and linebackers; Kerner works with the quarterbacks; Schalinske keys in on running backs; Mangene heads the defensive back unit, and Vojta helps facilitate special teams.
Graf detailed that stepping down from the head coaching position made way for a coach like Wolf to be there for students in the classroom, on the field, and in the weight room. He added that this is something that in his retired state he could not fully provide, and that he is grateful for coach Wolf’s presence, both as a mentor to these young players and a great choice to lead the Eagles.
Northland Pines Activities Director AJ Zayia also said Wolf brings a wealth of experience to the Pines football program.
“Couple that with his understanding that being a head coach is a year-long commitment,” Zayia said. “He’ll be working with our athletes in that developmental phase of getting ready for varsity football in the weight room, as well as with X’s and O’s, and all the intricacies of their positions.”
Pines opens up its season on the road at West Iron County High School in Iron River, Mich., Aug 24.
During their eight-game schedule, the team will play all the JV teams from the Northwoods Football Conference, in addition to a season-ending home game against rival Lakeland Union High School.
