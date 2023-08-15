spt 2 NP Football Preview-08.16.23-08.16.23- 3 JE-IMG_1511.jpg
Pines looks to have a strong and deep backfield going into week one. —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN

Behind a newly hired head coach, the Northland Pines football team began full practice last week in preparation for the 2023 regular season. 

Pines will only be playing a junior varsity (JV) schedule this year upon cancelling the varsity season in January due to low numbers. Head coach Ken Wolf said that this will be a challenge, but with a motivated group of younger players, led by a few upperclassmen, this season will present an opportunity to grow and hopefully field a varsity team in 2024.

