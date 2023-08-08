spt 4 senior softball-08.09.23-senior softball .jpg

The first-place Northerners include, front from left, Larry Lipcamon from Coralville, Iowa, Mike Ruzic of Lake Tomahawk, Charlie Milliren from Owen, John Stamp of Marcellus, Mich., player/coach/manager Steve Favorite from Eagle River, and Rollie Johnson of Waupaca; and back row, John Ebann of Three Lakes, Clyde Beaird from Moline, Ill., Scott Naylor of Oconomowoc, Don Kleineider from Eagle River, Pat Cavanagh of Calamus, Iowa, Scott Mitchler from Kaukauna, Tod Niemuth of Rhinelander, and Scott Sorensen from Oshkosh. Team members missing were Dennis Pelot from Wisconsin Rapids and Craig Mittelstaedt of Oshkosh. —Contributed Photo

The Wisconsin Northerners 65 AAA senior softball team, with several players from the greater Eagle River area, placed first and third in two recent tournaments during the summer season.

The Northerners placed first in the Quad Cities Classic senior softball tournament held in Rock Island, Ill., on June 22-23.

