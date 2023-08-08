The first-place Northerners include, front from left, Larry Lipcamon from Coralville, Iowa, Mike Ruzic of Lake Tomahawk, Charlie Milliren from Owen, John Stamp of Marcellus, Mich., player/coach/manager Steve Favorite from Eagle River, and Rollie Johnson of Waupaca; and back row, John Ebann of Three Lakes, Clyde Beaird from Moline, Ill., Scott Naylor of Oconomowoc, Don Kleineider from Eagle River, Pat Cavanagh of Calamus, Iowa, Scott Mitchler from Kaukauna, Tod Niemuth of Rhinelander, and Scott Sorensen from Oshkosh. Team members missing were Dennis Pelot from Wisconsin Rapids and Craig Mittelstaedt of Oshkosh. —Contributed Photo
The Wisconsin Northerners 65 AAA senior softball team, with several players from the greater Eagle River area, placed first and third in two recent tournaments during the summer season.
The Northerners placed first in the Quad Cities Classic senior softball tournament held in Rock Island, Ill., on June 22-23.
In the seeding games, the Northerners had to face two 65 Major teams, Prime Time from DeKalb, Ill., and Midwest Prime 65 from Morris, Ill. The Northerners lost 18-13 to Prime Time and beat Midwest Prime 65, 14-12.
This placed the Northerners in the No. 2 seed position in the 65AAA double-elimination tournament brackets, according to Northerners coach Steve Favorite of Eagle River.
“I was pleased to split with these two teams. At least we know we can compete at the higher skill level with 65 Major teams,” said Favorite. “Majors rarely make errors on defense and often hit very well, including their home run limit of three per game.”
In the 65 AAA brackets, the Northerners beat No. 3 seed Oshkosh Ambassadors 19-4. The Northerners then went on to beat Freestyle Promotion from Waukesha twice, 22-17, and then 10-8 in the championship game.
“In the championship game, in the top of the seventh inning, we had consecutive clutch hits by Don Kleineider and Scott Mitchler to go up 10-8. Our pitcher, John Ebann, then closed it out in the bottom of the seventh,” said Favorite. “Overall, in this tournament we played a little better on defense and hit the ball well enough to win.”
The Northerners finished the tourney with a 4-1 record, batted .577 as a team, and hit seven home runs.
The next tournament for the Northerners was the Milwaukee Classic Wounded Warriors benefit tournament held in Milwaukee, July 27-30, in which the Northerners placed third with two wins and three losses.
“We had a few positive takeaways in this tournament,” said Favorite. “We beat Free Style Promotions of Waukesha and our record is 5-0 this year against them. As a team, we batted .875 versus the Ambassadors with only four outs and we won by one run. And John Ebann had an awesome tournament, batting .923.”
The Northerners last tournament for the summer is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18- 19, in Rochester, Minn.
Several of the players on the Northerners team also compete in the Senior Softball League in the North Woods during the summer months, with four teams in Eagle River, Sayner, Phelps and Sugar Camp. Anyone age 59 or over interested in playing in this league can contact Gary Ridderbusch at (715) 891-3505, Greg Olson at (608) 797-6167, or Steve Favorite at (715) 891-1785.
