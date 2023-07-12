Northland Pines School District hires Ken Wolf as football coach
Buy Now

Ken Wolf has stepped in as the new Eagles football coach at Northland Pines. He will teach JV players this year after the 2023 varsity season was canceled in January due to low numbers, with the hope of building a varsity team for the following year. —Photo By Chris Oatman

 unknown

The Northland Pines High School football program played only one varsity game in 2021 before canceling the rest of the season due to injuries and a low number of players.

Last year, the Eagles played a full season in the new Northwoods Football Conference, but this past January the district canceled the 2023 varsity season, again due to low numbers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.