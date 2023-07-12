Northland Pines School District hires Ken Wolf as football coach

Ken Wolf has stepped in as the new Eagles football coach at Northland Pines. He will teach JV players this year after the 2023 varsity season was canceled in January due to low numbers, with the hope of building a varsity team for the following year.—Photo By Chris Oatman
The Northland Pines High School football program played only one varsity game in 2021 before canceling the rest of the season due to injuries and a low number of players.
Last year, the Eagles played a full season in the new Northwoods Football Conference, but this past January the district canceled the 2023 varsity season, again due to low numbers.
Now, a new coach has been hired and the Eagles will play a junior varsity (JV) schedule this season, with the goal of fielding a varsity team in 2024.
In addition to his new coaching duties, 34-year-old Ken Wolf will also be a special education teacher in the district. He is a graduate of West Allis Central High School and UW-Stout.
“I started in 2010 as a volunteer assistant at Oshkosh West and was there for 10 years. I moved up from freshman, to JV and Varsity, and coached several different positions,” said Wolf. “They had a coaching change, and I went to North Fond du Lac.
“I took over the JV program and coached the offensive and defensive lines before becoming head coach for one year. I applied for the job at Northland Pines, and everything just fell into place. It was kind of a ‘dream come true’ situation.”
Wolf’s family vacationed in Rhinelander, and he had always wanted to live in the North Woods. He is here now with his wife, Justine, and his nephews, Aries and Liam.
While it’s tough not having a varsity season, Wolf said there is some benefit to it.
“It gives us time to build JV right away, and the kids can learn what my expectations are as they’re learning high school football. I want the kids to be physical and give all they’ve got.
“They’ll need toughness to do what needs to be done to win. And I look at it as we can do this and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it.”
Wolf also noted that coaching football and being a special education teacher is a good combination for him.
“Altogether, I just like helping kids and I’ve always had that drive to impact kids’ lives. It kind of blends together,” Wolf added. “What I’m doing in football is not that different than what I do in the classroom.”
Northland Pines Activities Director AJ Zayia said Wolf brings a wealth of experience to the Pines football program.
“Couple that with his understanding that being a head coach is a year-long commitment,” Zayia said. “He’ll be working with our athletes in that developmental phase of getting ready for varsity football, in the weight room as well as with X’s and O’s, and all the intricacies of their positions.”
Wolf is hoping to have 25 players or more on this season’s Northland Pines JV football team. The Eagles’ two seniors will be allowed to play.
He gets three “contact days” with his team before the last week in July. The first full practice will be Aug. 1.
The Eagles open their season Thursday, Aug. 24, at West Iron County High School in Iron River, Mich.
During their eight-game schedule, they will play the JV teams from all of the Northwoods Football Conference teams, plus a season-ending home game against Lakeland Union High School.
On top of being a football coach, Ken Wolf is also a stock car racer, and is hoping to check out the competition at Eagle River Speedway this summer.
