The Northwoods Fastpitch softball team took the team championship this past weekend at a tourney hosted by the Antigo Dugout Club. Team members are, front row from left, MacKenzie Awker, Kieran Petrie, Carly Huelskamp and Tommie Springer; back row are coach Jim Beyer, Aubrey Beyer, Matanna Depuydt, Marlee Strassburg, Karlin Williams, Kaya Szews and coach Jerry Adamovich. —Contributed Photo
The Northwoods Fastpitch 17U softball team captured a tourney championship in Antigo this past weekend, going 3-1 across four games on their way to the team title.
Coaches Jim Beyer and Jerry Adamovich were happy to get back into winning ways following a tough opening tourney of the summer at the end of June in Houghton, Mich.
“The girls played much better and it was good to see the bats wake up,” said Beyer afterwards.
The Northwoods squad started pool play with a 5-0 shutout of Hurley, which got their tourney started on the right foot.
The team used a three-run third inning, sparked by a Karlin Williams single, to start the rally. She was then moved into scoring position on a double by Aubrey Beyer. Both Beyer and Williams then scored after a MacKenzie Awker grounder was mishandled.
Kieran Petrie singled to keep the rally alive before Carly Huelskamp came through with a run-scoring single to make it 3-0.
It was the bottom of the order again that got it done in the sixth as Beyer singled before Awker reached on an error to put two aboard with nobody out.
Matanna DePuydt then garnered a RBI-single before Huelskamp again connected with two outs, to plate one more insurance run, which made it 5-0.
In game two the team would drop a 6-3 decision to the Northern Dynamite team. Northwoods stranded three runners in scoring position before cracking through in the sixth on singles by Marlee Strasburg and Williams. Strasburg scored on an error before DePuydt singled to score Williams. Kaya Szews then reached on an error, allowing one more run to score, which gave the squad their three runs for the game.
In the semi’s the team met Hurley again and defeated them handily, 10-1.
Tommie Springer had a pair of RBIs, as did Strasburg. DePuydt had an in-the-park homer, which scored three, to also help fuel the offense.
In the championship game, Northwoods would again meet Northern Dynamite, and this time had their number in an 11-4 win.
Springer was 2 for 3 out of the leadoff spot, scoring twice. Szews was on base four times, scoring twice, while Huelskamp, Beyer, Petrie and Strassburg all had multiple hits. Huelskamp had three runs batted in and also scored three times. Beyer had two batted in and Petrie knocked in one while going 2 for 4.
Pitching was key on the weekend also, according to coach Beyer.
“Kaya (Szews) and Aubrey (Beyer) were tough in the circle all weekend,” said Beyer.
Szews pitched the shutout in the first pool play game against Hurley, giving up just one hit and striking out seven.
Sunday the duo combined to lead Northwoods to the title, allowing just two earned runs. Szews picked up the win against Hurley. Beyer started and went 2.2 innings before giving way to Szews, who got the last 13 outs needed while allowing just one earned run.
