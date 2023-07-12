Northwoods Tourney Champs.jpg

The Northwoods Fastpitch softball team took the team championship this past weekend at a tourney hosted by the Antigo Dugout Club. Team members are, front row from left, MacKenzie Awker, Kieran Petrie, Carly Huelskamp and Tommie Springer; back row are coach Jim Beyer, Aubrey Beyer, Matanna Depuydt, Marlee Strassburg, Karlin Williams, Kaya Szews and coach Jerry Adamovich. —Contributed Photo

The Northwoods Fastpitch 17U softball team captured a tourney championship in Antigo this past weekend, going 3-1 across four games on their way to the team title.

Coaches Jim Beyer and Jerry Adamovich were happy to get back into winning ways following a tough opening tourney of the summer at the end of June in Houghton, Mich.

