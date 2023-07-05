14U Championship.jpg

TOURNEY CHAMPS — The Northwoods 14U baseball team captured the championship recently at the Northwoods Baseball Classic in Three Lakes. The team went undefeated, defeating Rhinelander in extra innings to win the championship game of the three-day event. Team members are, front tow from left, Evrett Leslie, Jack Albrecht, Aidan Minx, Griffin Beyer and Joe Felhofer; back row is Oliver Weberg, coach Steve Miller, Carter Moesch, coach Jim Beyer, Nolan Huelskamp, Ethan Miller, Brody Hoeft and coach coach Ben Albrecht. —Contributed Photo

The Northwoods 14U baseball team swept their way to a team title this past weekend as part of the Northwoods Baseball Classic in Three Lakes.

The event welcomes competitors in four separate age divisions, including the 14U Babe Ruth division, which competed at Don Burnside Park over three days.

