TOURNEY CHAMPS — The Northwoods 14U baseball team captured the championship recently at the Northwoods Baseball Classic in Three Lakes. The team went undefeated, defeating Rhinelander in extra innings to win the championship game of the three-day event. Team members are, front tow from left, Evrett Leslie, Jack Albrecht, Aidan Minx, Griffin Beyer and Joe Felhofer; back row is Oliver Weberg, coach Steve Miller, Carter Moesch, coach Jim Beyer, Nolan Huelskamp, Ethan Miller, Brody Hoeft and coach coach Ben Albrecht. —Contributed Photo
The Northwoods 14U baseball team swept their way to a team title this past weekend as part of the Northwoods Baseball Classic in Three Lakes.
The event welcomes competitors in four separate age divisions, including the 14U Babe Ruth division, which competed at Don Burnside Park over three days.
Starting in pool play, the team defeated DC Everest by a score of 5-1. They followed that up with a 7-3 win over Union Grove, to give themselves the No. 2 seed as they earned a spot in the semifinals against the No. 3 seed, Wausau East.
Top-seeded Rhinelander earned a bye into the championship round, by virtue of least runs allowed through the first two games of pool play.
In the semifinal matchup with Wausau East, pitchers Aidan Minx and Brody Hoeft combined to throw a 4-inning perfect game, not allowing a single base runner in a rain-shortened affair.
Northwoods’ offense came off the bats of Griffin Beyer, Jack Albrecht and Carter Moesch, who each doubled to go along with a run-scoring single from Hoeft.
With one game left to decide the champion, Northwoods met rival Rhinelander and got behind early as the Hodags scored three in the first to take an early lead.
In the second, Northwoods came back with six of their own, only to have Rhinelander tie the game at 6-6 with three runs of their own in the third.
The score stayed tied until Northwoods broke the game open in the first extra inning, taking the championship with a 12-6 win in seven innings.
Team members for the Northwoods team include Evrett Leslie, Jack Albrecht, Aidan Minx, Griffin Beyer, Joe Felhofer, Oliver Weberg, Carter Moesch, Nolan Huelskamp, Ethan Miller, and Brody Hoeft. The team is coached by Ben Albrecht with assistants Steve Miller and Jim Beyer.
The next tourney for the 14U team will come July 22 when they head to Crandon.
