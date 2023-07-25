spt 4 msa sprinters er speedway-07.26.23-msa sprinters erspeed.jpg

For the first time in track history, full-sized, winged sprint cars will appear at Eagle River Speedway it's "Open Wheels and Wings" Saturday night special July 29. —Photo Courtesy of Flintography

Eagle River Speedway’s third-mile clay oval will be invaded by the full-sized, winged sprint cars of the Midwest Sprint Association (MSA) this Saturday night.

The “Open Wheels and Wings” special night of racing begins at 7 p.m. MSA sprinters will be the headliner on a feature night, showcasing exclusively wings and open wheel racers.

