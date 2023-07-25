Eagle River Speedway’s third-mile clay oval will be invaded by the full-sized, winged sprint cars of the Midwest Sprint Association (MSA) this Saturday night.
The “Open Wheels and Wings” special night of racing begins at 7 p.m. MSA sprinters will be the headliner on a feature night, showcasing exclusively wings and open wheel racers.
Joining the big weekend special will be the weekly, open wheeled classes including Chef Rene B modifieds, Halsey Fab/Dan’s Service 300 micro sprints, and JD Paintball and Archery 600 micro sprints.
Additionally, the visiting 500 micro sprint outlaws that run regularly at Escanaba (MI) Speedway will also round out the five-division program. It will be the first time in track history that winged sprint cars will battle at the Eagle River oval, which was built in 1975.
The track does have a history of open wheeled racing, with Badger Midget specials in the 1970’s and early 1980’s, and a handful of winged super-modified specials also in the 70’s.
Recently a trio of MSA print car racers made the long tow north to the Eagle River Speedway to showcase their machines.
“This is one neat little bullring and I think the fans will be in for a real treat up here on July 29,” said Milwaukee Sprint Car Veteran Racer Kurt Davis.
Logan Julien (14) of Oconomowoc, classified as one of the top rookies on the MSA circuit, was another racer who towed north and took a liking to the uniquely shaped Eagle River oval.
“It’s sort of like 141 Speedway in Francis Creek as the corners are both really different,” Julien said. “One and two are sort of like sweeping corners and when you enter three and four, that corner is sort of egg-shaped. That should prove to be an exciting show for the fans.”
The event is a nonpoint race for the Chef Rene B modifieds, 300 and 600 micro sprints, and a draw/redraw format will be utilized.
Adult tickets are $20 with seniors and military veterans being $15. Youth tickets are $10 with children five and under free with a paid adult.
Any additional questions can be fielded by calling Pat Zdroik at 715-891-1870. The Eagle River Speedway is located at 3961 Cloverland Drive in Eagle River.
For further information on the MSA 360 sprint car series, visit their website msasprints.com. Additional updates for fans and racers from the Eagle River Speedway are available at eagleriverspeedway.com and the speedway’s Facebook page.
