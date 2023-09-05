The Northland Pines boys soccer team opened Great Northern Conference (GNC) play last week with a pair of one-goal road losses, falling to Lakeland 2-1 and Medford 1-0.
At Minocqua last Tuesday, the T-Birds started by passing around the back four players, looking for the long ball attack. But the Eagles remained patient and waited for an error. A couple opportunities came up, including a shot by Mason Jahnke, who could not convert.
“He just isn’t 100% healthy and didn’t have the speed today,” said Pines coach Rodney Sternhagen.
Pines struck first when Jackson Olejniczak passed to Anthony Gaetano, who scored his first varsity goal. It was also the first assist for Olejniczak. The Eagles held the lead for the next 11 minutes and went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.
“I told the boys at half not to give up the mental errors and they can steal a game from Lakeland,” said Sternhagen.
The Pines’ lead ended in the 55th minute, when the Eagles could not clear the ball and it found a Lakeland player’s foot and the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1.
Sixteen minutes later, Pines failed to clear the ball again. It was sent into the box, and Lakeland took the lead at 2-1.
“Unfortunately, with the injuries we could not come back and mount any offense,” said Sternhagen. “The unconverted early opportunities came back to haunt us. It was a great effort and the boys worked hard.”
Pines had 12 shots (five on goal) compared to 18 (11 on goal) for Lakeland. The Eagles had just one corner kick, compared to three for the T-Birds. Milo Albrecht had nine saves for Pines.
Sternhagen said the Eagles were not ready to play at Medford on Thursday.
“The first 10 minutes of the game it showed, when the defense started chasing the ball and we got out of position and scrambling,” said Sternhagen.
As a result, a lofted ball had a scrambling Pines defender out of position, scoring an “own goal” just under 9 minutes into the game, putting the Eagles down 1-0.
“It was back and forth the rest of the half,” said Sternhagen. “We came out in the second half and we would possess and get the ball in their end, but could not find the back of the net.”
Pines had two nice cross passes with A.J. Muench attacking, resulting in two headers out of the reach of the keeper, but just wide of the net.
“In the end, Medford was prepared and Pines came out lethargic and the Raiders stole a victory,” said Sternhagen.
Pines had 11 shots (six on goal) compared to Medford’s 15 shots (12 on goal). The Eagles had four corner kicks compared to two for Medford. Albrecht had 11 saves for Pines.
The Eagles, 0-5 to start the season and 0-2 in the GNC, were scheduled to play at Washburn on Tuesday of this week for a 5 p.m. nonconference game. It will be the fourth straight road game early in the season.
Pines will finally return to Sam Larsen Field this Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Eagles will host Mosinee in a GNC battle starting at 4:30 p.m.
