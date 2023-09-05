The Northland Pines boys soccer team opened Great Northern Conference (GNC) play last week with a pair of one-goal road losses, falling to Lakeland 2-1 and Medford 1-0.

At Minocqua last Tuesday, the T-Birds started by passing around the back four players, looking for the long ball attack. But the Eagles remained patient and waited for an error. A couple opportunities came up, including a shot by Mason Jahnke, who could not convert.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.