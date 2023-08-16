spt 3 NP boys scoccer-08.16.23-IMG_3439a.jpg
Buy Now

Returning letterwinners for the Northland Pines boys soccer team include: front row from left, Cameron Birchbauer, Zach Ritter and Mason Jahnke; and back row, R.J. Martinson, A.J. Muench, Tyler Busha, Cody Vojta, Morgan Deputy, Anthony Gaetano and Will Gregorson. Missing from the photo were Nick Boxrucker, Hunter Lester and Carson Adamovich. —Photo By Gary Ridderbusch

With 13 letterwinners returning this fall, the Northland Pines boys soccer team has high expectations to improve on its 2022 record of 6-12-3, according to head coach Rodney Sternhagen.

The Eagles were 3-11-3 during the regular season last year and then made a strong run in the playoffs, only to come up short 2-1 in the Sectional final — just one victory away from going to State despite finishing the season under .500.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.