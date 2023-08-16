Returning letterwinners for the Northland Pines boys soccer team include: front row from left, Cameron Birchbauer, Zach Ritter and Mason Jahnke; and back row, R.J. Martinson, A.J. Muench, Tyler Busha, Cody Vojta, Morgan Deputy, Anthony Gaetano and Will Gregorson. Missing from the photo were Nick Boxrucker, Hunter Lester and Carson Adamovich. —Photo By Gary Ridderbusch
With 13 letterwinners returning this fall, the Northland Pines boys soccer team has high expectations to improve on its 2022 record of 6-12-3, according to head coach Rodney Sternhagen.
The Eagles were 3-11-3 during the regular season last year and then made a strong run in the playoffs, only to come up short 2-1 in the Sectional final — just one victory away from going to State despite finishing the season under .500.
“We lost to Somerset in a shoot-out in the Sectional game, even though we outplayed them the whole game, but could not find the back of the net on their small field,” said Sternhagen, looking back at the Sectional final.
But the Eagles will return more than a dozen players from that roster for 2023. They include seniors Cameron Birchbauer, Hunter Lester, Zach Ritter and Mason Jahnke; juniors Nick Boxrucker, Morgan Depuydt, R.J. Martinson, Carson Adamovich, A.J. Muench, Cody Vojta, Anthony Gaetano and Tyler Busha; and sophomore Will Gregersen.
“We have a strong junior and senior class,” said Sternhagen. “I think we have a great deal of talent and are building our team unity.”
Sternhagen will look to several players to lead the Eagles on offense and defense.
“Cody Vojta is strong on the ball, fast, and a natural leader. Zach Ritter is fast, a leader, and has a strong leg. A.J. Muench has strong physical play and can keep the ball on his foot,” said Sternhagen. “On defense, R.J. Martinson is a smart defensive player. Cameron Birchbauer is a smart and solid defender and Hunter Lester is a strong physical player. Lester is quiet, but is a very hard worker and will do what the coach asks. He has been perfecting the slide tackle.”
Sternhagen said there are areas that need attention if the Eagles want to make some noise in the Great Northern Conference (GNC) and make another deep playoff run.
“We will continue to work on our defense and the goalie position, as we lost our senior keeper, Eric Nagel, and our unanimous all-conference defender, who was also 40% of our scoring,” said Sternhagen. “So we have a great deal to work on, on both sides of the ball.”
Looking at the GNC, Sternhagen said several teams will compete for the title in 2023.
“Like every year, we are the smallest school and the conference will be a battle. Lakeland has a very special player and athlete that can change the dynamics of the game. Rhinelander loses seniors, but always reloads and remains a powerhouse. Mosinee has been playing a great deal of soccer during the summer and are well coached.
“Medford was a front runner last year and is a big school, so I am sure they will be right back on top. Last year, Antigo was coming on strong, so we can never overlook any opponent, and will do our best to compete and make a run at the conference title,” added Sternhagen.
Sternhagen said assistant coach John Vojta will help mold the Eagles this summer and fall.
“John is a former college player and former Milwaukee Wave professional player. He is passionate about passing on his knowledge to the players. He is highly competitive and expects the best out of all players,” said Sternhagen.
Sternhagen noted the Eagles will only have a varsity team in 2023.
“We have a smaller roster and most likely once again will not be able to field a junior varsity team which, unfortunately, when you are a smaller school, this is where the development of future varsity starters takes place,” he said. “You put young, small players in a tough situation when they cut their teeth at the varsity level, especially when they have not fully grown or developed, and are playing against young men three or four years older than them.
“We will make the best of it and help them transition to the bigger, faster, more physical varsity game,” said Sternhagen. “Time and space are so much less at this level than at the youth level.”
Pines will get its first test of the season Thursday, Aug. 24, when the Eagles will host Three Lakes/Phelps in a nonconference game in Eagle River starting at 6 p.m.
The Eagles will then compete in a double dual Saturday, Aug. 26, at Mosinee starting at 10 a.m.
