The Northland Pines boys and girls cross-country teams posted improved times at their meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Nine Mile County Forest Recreation Area in Wausau, hosted by Mosinee High School.

The Eagles finished fifth among nine teams that scored in the boys race, with Great Northern Conference (GNC) foe Lakeland taking first place. Pines girls were seventh among eight teams, while Medford, also of the GNC, finished first.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.