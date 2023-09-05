The Northland Pines boys and girls cross-country teams posted improved times at their meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Nine Mile County Forest Recreation Area in Wausau, hosted by Mosinee High School.
The Eagles finished fifth among nine teams that scored in the boys race, with Great Northern Conference (GNC) foe Lakeland taking first place. Pines girls were seventh among eight teams, while Medford, also of the GNC, finished first.
“All the boys improved their times from a week ago, which was impressive,” noted coach Amy Gremban.
Kaemyn Heritage finished in eighth place, best overall for Pines. He ran the 5,000-meter (3.1 mile) race in 18:23.
“Kaemyn ran a smart race, going out with a good race strategy and winning his first medal this year,” said Gremban. “Nick Fluegel ran a great race as well, finishing 26th in 20:18 and racing with a group of runners and moving up strategically throughout the race.”
Freshman Ethan Miller (33rd, 20:45) improved by one minute in the last week on a more difficult course, despite having a fall. Jonathan Miller (41st, 21:27) and Matt Milanowski (51st, 22:21) ran solid races and are gaining confidence, according to Gremban.
“Noah Huber (67th, 23:52) and Otto Bramstadt (89th, 31:40) ran their first races of the year and finished strong as well,” she added.
All the Pines girls also improved their times from last week, except for one who was injured during the race. Gremban highlighted that Emma Weber (45th, 25:35) showed great determination pushing up the hills and finishing with a strong kick.
Additionally, Emma Thoma (48th, 26:06) came out strong with an almost three-minute improvement from the team’s last race. Sloan Snedden (51st, 26:28) showed persistence as well, looked strong on the hills and had a great finish.
“Abby Congleton (64th, 28:21) gutted it out after tripping in a wash-out that was not well-marked and never gave-up during the race,” Gremban added. “Taya Bolte (69th, 28:39) and Olivia Eliason (70th, 28:40) both improved by two minutes over the last week as they’ve started to get more confident.”
Ava Gaetano (73rd, 29:41) and Taylor Maillette (74th, 29:47) also pushed each other and improved from the last meet. Coach Gremban said she was very excited about this meet and all the positive things that happened.
“The team has been working hard and I look forward to what they will accomplish when the rest of the team gets healthy.”
Gremban’s daughter, Nora, one of the elite cross-country runners in the state, is rehabilitating a serious injury suffered in the state track meet last spring, and her mom-coach noted it is hoped she will be back soon.
The teams will run next in the Nightfall Classic at the Winagamie Golf Course in Neenah Friday, Sept. 8.
