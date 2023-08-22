Eagle River area and Northland Pines sports fans are invited to attend the 21st annual Eagle River/Northland Pines Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet this Friday, Aug. 25.
Slated for induction this year are two former athletes, a long-time contributor to Eagle River athletics, and the 1986 football team.
The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Northland Pines High School auditorium. After the induction program and a few photographs of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class, there will be a reception open to the public at the Braywood, located at 4109 Braywood Lane (off Catfish Lake Road) in Eagle River.
The 2023 class will include brothers Tom Dillahunt and Mike Dillahunt, sports backer Ken Kluever, and the ‘86 football team coached by John Wainwright. The public, teammates, family and friends are invited to the induction ceremony.
Tom Dillahunt, 1985 Pines graduate, played three sports for the Eagles, earning seven varsity letters in wrestling, track, football and basketball. He placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at the State Track and Field Meet in 1985. He held the school record in the 110-meter hurdles for 19 years.
Mike Dilllahunt, a 1986 Pines graduate, was a nine-time letter winner in football, track and basketball. He was the Lumberjack Conference rushing leader in 1985 and was named the offensive player of the year. He also set school records in track in four events and was a finalist in the State Track and Field Meet in 1986.
Kluever was a business education teacher at Pines for 34 years. During his tenure, he was the athletic director at Pines for 12 years and coached varsity basketball for six years. He also was a WIAA official for basketball, football and softball. Kluever also coached youth basketball for six years and is a volunteer coach for Northern Access Special Olympics.
The 1986 Eagles football team finished the regular season with a 9-0 record and won the Lumberjack Conference. In the postseason, the Eagles edged Bloomer 9-8 and thumped Denmark 34-6 to advance to the State Championship against Milton at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Eagles came up short in the title game, losing 38-20 to finish 11-1 overall. Assistant coaches for Wainwright were Ray Dillahunt, Jim Lyons and Mike Reimer. Lyons and Reimer will present the team for induction this Friday.
