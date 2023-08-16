Northland Pines High School girls hockey standout Mallory Schmidt is back home after her second “experience of a lifetime” this year.
Mallory is the daughter of Patrick and Sherry Schmidt. Her father is the coach of the Northland Pines boys hockey team. She and her mother were in Sweden and Finland from July 30 to August 6, as Mallory played with the Northern Lights international team in the Finland Lions Cup.
Northern Lights is a spring and summer team that helps put kids on the ice at high-level tournaments or camps. The team’s owner, Patrick Brennan, who lives in Hayward, saw Mallory play as a teammate of his daughter, Brooke, on the Wisconsin Selects team.
The Selects qualified for the USA Hockey 2023 Tier II National Championships in California last spring, Mallory’s first experience at the national level. Her Northern Lights U20 (under age 20) team opened play at the Lions Cup with a pair of exhibition games, beating Swedish and Finnish teams.
Against the Finns, Mallory, who plays on defense, scored her first international goal and added an assist to her team’s winning effort.
“I didn’t really think I’d get the opportunity to score, so I was so happy once I did, and the rest of the team was happy for me,” Mallory said. “The hockey was a lot more intense than I thought it would be.
“We played mostly against teams from Finland, and a lot of them included girls from their Olympic teams, so we were up against some 20 year olds, and it was really tough competition,” she added.
Mallory also said getting to experience hockey at this level was very good for her.
“I got to see what girls hockey looks like around the world and it gave me a chance to realize the level I need to work toward for the coming season,” she detailed. “I thought I did well. I was able to be one of the leaders of the team.”
Sherry Schmidt said the trip was a phenomenal experience, one she will always carry with her. And watching her daughter play at that level, and score a goal, was special.
“It was really cool. It was surreal. You kind of pinch yourself like ‘wow’, my daughter is playing against teams from Sweden and Finland. It was really amazing,” Sherry explained.
The Northern Lights team was winless in all four of its Finland Lions Cup games, but in the second game the tournament director named Mallory the player of the game for her team. However, winning took a back seat to all the off-ice experiences Sherry and Mallory were able to share.
“It was gorgeous there,” Mallory stated. “We went to downtown Stockholm and Helsinki, and we went to Tallinn, Estonia. So, we visited all three capitals of those countries, and they were beautiful. It was interesting to see how eco-friendly they are. I thought it was really cool.
“The food was really good. They had really good desserts. Everything was very fresh.”
Mallory also said she really liked spending time there with her mom, and appreciated her support and building a closer connection with her.
She is now looking forward to getting back to practicing for the Wisconsin Selects, who play in the fall and spring, wrapped around what will be her senior season at Northland Pines.
