Mallory Schmidt (left), joined by teammate Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls, both spent time with the Northern Lights international hockey team. —Contributed Photo  

Northland Pines High School girls hockey standout Mallory Schmidt is back home after her second “experience of a lifetime” this year.

Mallory is the daughter of Patrick and Sherry Schmidt. Her father is the coach of the Northland Pines boys hockey team. She and her mother were in Sweden and Finland from July 30 to August 6, as Mallory played with the Northern Lights international team in the Finland Lions Cup. 

