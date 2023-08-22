Returning letterwinners for the Northland Pines girls varsity cross-country team include, front row from left, sophomore Taylor Maillette, seniors Sloan Snedden, team captain Nora Gremban, and Samantha Krueger. Back row from left: senior team managers Sydney Falaceram and Aubrey Beyer, sophomore Emma Thoma, seniors Olivia Eliason and Emma Weber, and junior Abby Congelton. —Photos By Chris Oatman
Returning letters for the Northland Pines boys varsity cross-country team include (from left) juniors Jonathon Miller, Jason Linn, Matt Milanowski, Kaemyn Heritage and senior team captain Nicholas Fluegel.
The Northland Pines High School girls varsity cross-country team will open the 2023 season without its standout runner, Nora Gremban.
Gremban, who is a senior this year, won every race she ran during the regular season last year, missing one race with an injury. She captured the Great Northern Conference (GNC) individual championship and was the league’s Runner of the Year.
She then went on to win a sectional championship and capped her impressive season by finishing second in the WIAA Division II State Championship race, one spot better than her third-place finish as a sophomore.
This spring, Gremban also won the 1600-meter event at the state track and field meet, but at the end of that race, she had a very painful feeling in her hamstring. She decided to run the 800-meter final, but in the last 100 meters, her medial hamstring pulled off her pelvis and the bone cracked.
Nora still finished in sixth place but could not run in the 3200-meter final.
“This summer she was off it for six weeks,” said her mother and coach Amy Gremban. “She started aqua-jogging and did that religiously six-to-seven days a week for eight weeks.
“She’s been able to run the last couple weeks on pavement, within her pain tolerance.”
Coach Gremban said Nora is still aqua-jogging and she hopes it will transition into her being able to race again, but she will not be in the first couple of meets. Nora will also be making official recruiting visits to the University of Wisconsin, Northwestern University, Boston College and Villanova University in September.
There are ten girls out for Pines cross-country this season, the most in many years, and eight of them are returning letter winners.
“We have a pretty solid team and I’m looking for some big things from our five returning seniors including Nora,” stated coach Gremban. “There is a lot of leadership, and they are like family. It’s exciting to see the interest in cross-country.”
Along with Nora Gremban, returning letter winners for the Pines girls team are seniors Sloan Snedden, Samantha Krueger, Olivia Eliason and Emma Weber. Also returning are junior Abby Congleton and sophomores Taylor Maillette and Emma Thoma.
Coach Gremban also wanted to cite senior managers Sydney Felesena and Aubrey Beyer.
There are five returning letter winners on the Pines boys team this season as well. One of them is senior captain Nicholas Fluegel.
“Nick has put in a ton of time during the off-season and I’m expecting really good things from him,” Gremban added. “I also am expecting a lot from juniors Kaemyn Heritage and Jason Linn, as they all have set high goals.”
“Juniors Matt Milanowski and Jonathon Miller feed off each other and push each other along as well.” she continued. “I am excited to see what both teams can accomplish. We’ll know more after the first couple of weeks.”
Pines elementary school educator Patrick Gauthier also serves as co-head coach of the high school cross country teams.
The Northland Pines boys and girls will open the new season at Rhinelander in an invitational meet this Thursday, Aug. 24.
The boys race starts at 10 a.m. with the girls race at 11 a.m.
