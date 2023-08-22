The Northland Pines High School girls volleyball team has started practice for the 2023 season with a new head coach at the helm.
Marcus Kral recently signed on after longtime head coach Julie Smith stepped down. Smith had led the Eagles varsity squad for a total of eleven years, but Kral has done this job before.
“I did coach varsity in 2020, when Julie was not available,” noted Kral. “Then I coached the junior varsity (JV) team the past two years and am now the varsity coach again this year.”
Northland Pines lost eight seniors to graduation, including Second Team All-Great Northern Conference (GNC) selections Paris Croker and Madi Meisenburg. Pines finished last season with a 3-9 record in the GNC and an overall mark of 13-20.
However, the Eagles have five returning letter winners including Zoe Anderson, Cailyn Kohn, Sarah Nagel, Sofia Tranberg and Kirkland Williams, who are all seniors.
“We’ve talked a lot about how they didn’t have to be leaders last year, but this year they need to take that step and be that person,” said Kral. “We have a lot of shorter girls, so I expect them to move their feet, get behind the ball and make good passes so we can get to those attacks.”
“And they have to make sure their heads are in the game, and they are focused on what they need to do to make sure our defense is on point and ready to go,” he added. “We’ll have to get them mentally prepared to play the top teams we’ll be going against this year.”
Kral said he expects defending champion Tomahawk and Mosinee to be very strong in the GNC again, but he thinks there could be a little more parity this season.
“It’s going to be an interesting race. A lot of teams lost a lot of girls to graduation and I feel that our girls will be able to step-up and do what they need to do,” he noted.
Those who attend a home Northland Pines volleyball match will also see, and hear, a very involved and vocal student section.
“Those fans are so important to us,” Kral stated. “Their energy pumps-up our girls and watching the girls play really pumps-up the crowd so they help each other out.”
Kral’s assistant coaches are Greta Williams (JV) and Kassidy Doebler (JV2).
The Eagles hosted an 8-team scrimmage Aug. 19, and the round-robin format included 15- minute games. Teams did not keep score, but Kral liked what he saw.
“The girls did an amazing job for the first scrimmage,” Kral commented. “There is a lot of great potential for the year. We are working on a strong team and making sure we bring it for the season.”
Kral was born and raised in Sugar Camp and graduated from Three Lakes High School. He majored in elementary education at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.
He taught in Crandon before coming to Northland Pines, and will be a fourth-grade teacher at Eagle River Elementary School this year after teaching third grade for the past four years.
The Eagles open the regular season with a non-conference game at Wausau East on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Their first GNC match is at Mosinee on Thursday, Sept. 7.
