The YMCA of the Northwoods and Rhinelander Pickleball are hosting a Clash of the Paddles pickleball tournament Sept. 16-17 at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander.
Registration is open to the first 36 teams and closes Sept. 6. Participants are asked to register with a partner. They will play in a round-robin format based on their U.S.A. Pickleball Association (USAPA) ratings, with a possible mini-playoff featuring the top teams in each of the four divisions.
“Last year’s tournament was both fun and challenging” said tournament director Marilyn Duschl. “We look forward to another great event.”
Men’s and women’s brackets will be played on Saturday, and a mixed and age 65+ bracket will be played on Sunday. Organizers ask that participants rate themselves fairly.
Teams will be given a starting time based on the number of teams entered and are guaranteed five games. USAPA rules apply throughout the entire tournament.
The fee per player is $35, and $10 for entering an additional bracket. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase during both days of the event.
In case of rain, play will be held at the Hodag Dome or the YMCA of the Northwoods.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each bracket, and participants will also receive a custom Clash of the Paddles T-shirt. Spectators are welcome to sit and enjoy the competition coming from all over the state as well.
Proceeds from this tournament support the Y Annual Support Campaign which provides assistance for youth, adults, and families to attend YMCA programs and activities, and Rhinelander Pickleball.
