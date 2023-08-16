The YMCA of the Northwoods and Rhinelander Pickleball are hosting a Clash of the Paddles pickleball tournament Sept. 16-17 at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander.

Registration is open to the first 36 teams and closes Sept. 6. Participants are asked to register with a partner. They will play in a round-robin format based on their U.S.A. Pickleball Association (USAPA) ratings, with a possible mini-playoff featuring the top teams in each of the four divisions.

