Northland Pines High School standout Mallory Schmidt is about to embark on another experience of a lifetime in girls hockey.
Last spring, Schmidt played on the Wisconsin Selects team at the 2023 USA Hockey Tier II National Championships in California.
This coming week she is about to top that experience when she participates as part of the Northern Lights International Team who will compete at the Finland Lions Cup in Finland and Sweden beginning July 30 thru August 6.
According to its website, Northern Lights is an off-season team whose goal is to put young skaters on the ice at high-level tournaments or camps.
Its owner lives in Hayward, but Northern Lights programs have players from 37 states, Canada and Spain. Players on the Lions Cup team were chosen by referral and invitation.
“One of the girls on my Selects team (Brooke Brennan), her father (Patrick) owns the Northern Lights,” said Mallory. “He saw the way that I played with the Selects team and invited me to join them. It’s kind of hard to wrap my head around.
“It was a crazy experience going to California, and now going to these two countries is going to be really exciting.”
Schmidt is the daughter of Patrick and Sherry Schmidt of Eagle River. Patrick was formerly the Pines girls coach prior to Andrea Harman taking over, as he then swapped benches and is now the coach of the Northland Pines boy’s hockey team.
“When (Patrick Brennan) reached out to Mallory, I looked at (my husband) and said, ‘we can’t pass by these opportunities, they don’t come very often’,” said Sherry Schmidt. “So we said yes and I’m so happy we did. She has decided she wants to play college hockey, and I think this is a huge step for her to be seen. I’m more proud than I have ever been.”
Mallory and Sherry Schmidt will leave for Stockholm, Sweden, this Saturday, July 29.
The itinerary for Mallory’s U20 (age 20 and under) team, which has not practiced together, calls for an opening exhibition game with a Swedish team Monday, July 31, in Stockholm.
There is also an exhibition game with a Finnish team Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Helsinki.
The Northern Lights will open round robin play in the Lions Cup, Aug. 4, against another Finnish team.
They will play two more games the next day and the top four teams from the round robin will advance to the championship round the following Saturday.
Even with all these heady things happening to her, Mallory said she is looking forward to her senior year with the Northland Pines girls hockey team beginning this fall.
