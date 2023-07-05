For 34 years, the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame (ISHOF) inductee honor has been bestowed upon the incoming class of recipients in recognition of their achievements in the sport of snowmobiling.
Trail and program developer, Frank Dusek of Phillips, established relationships with private landowners to secure the privilege of having snowmobile trails across their property.
In 1972, Dusek was credited as the founder and first president of the Price County Trails Association. Dusek is still involved with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) and local clubs, helping out on a regular basis. ISHOF officials were pleased to name Dusek a member of 2023’s hall of fame class.
William Jeans of Forest Lake, Minn., and his brother, Ty, formed Jeans Inc. in 1966, where they began to run a Moto-Ski snowmobile distributorship serving 200 dealers in a three-state region. The business operated until 1973 and, soon after, the brothers gave up their Dodge automobile dealership and their father’s farm implement business, to devote to promoting and selling Moto-Ski Snowmobiles.
ISHOF officials noted it was William Jeans’ keen business awareness that helped launch this sport into what it is today, which lands him in the class of 2023.
Soon after high school, Steve London of Freewell, Mich., gained employment with the Harrison Star Newspaper, covering local snowmobiling events.
When the newspaper fell victim to the recession and closed in 1979, Steve and his wife Sherry together pursued his dream of starting his own snowmobile racing publication.
Sherry came up with the name, “The Winning Edge,” and armed with little more than a dream and no money, the pair pursued and gained advertising revenue. On Christmas Eve of 1985, the first edition rolled off the press.
Among their many and proudest accomplishments was designing the 50th Anniversary Eagle River World Championship Derby program book and the 25th Annual Soo I-500 history book.
Other special awards include the 2023 International Snowmobile Club of the Year. This year’s award was earned by the Mercer Area Sno-Goers.
The club was formed in 1967 and to date, it has grown to have a roster of 897 in northern Wisconsin. Its members also help with local fire and rescue, the Mercer School, Mercer Lions Club, and more. The Mercer Area Sno-Goers truly believe in their motto, “Making the best trails better.”
This year’s International Snowmobile Dealer of the Year award has been given to the Interlakes Sport Center LLC. of Madison, S.D.
The business started out as a motorcycle shop, but it quickly got into the snowmobile industry and eventually handled all four major brands.
ISHOF officials highlighted that a dealership as committed to the continued growth of the sport of snowmobiling makes the Interlakes Sport Center a deserving choice for this year’s Dealer of the Year award.
The International Groomer of the Year award goes to George Bratrude of Alpine, Wyo. Bratrude started his snow grooming career in 1982 at the Hogadon Ski area on Casper Mountain in central Wyoming.
An opportunity opened in 2000 for Bratrude to do some part-time trail grooming, which he did after his full-time shifts at Snow King Resort in Jackson, Wyo.
His dedication and extreme commitment to trail grooming makes Bratrude this year’s Groomer of the Year.
This year’s Edgar Hetteen Memorial Award of Merit has been given to Alain and Denis Boivin of Levis, Quebec.
As the founders of AD Boivin Inc., for 25 years, the brothers had a very innovative approach with everything they built. In the 1990’s they strived to find new technical advances when it came to their suspension designs.
This kind of “out of the box” engineering makes Alain and Denis Boivin deserving of the this year’s Edgar Hetteen Memorial Award of Merit.
Festivities begin on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a formal dinner to honor the Class of 2023.
Both day’s events will be at Eagle River Inn and Resort on Highway 70 W in Eagle River.
Registration is required for all guests and can be done at ishof.com.
