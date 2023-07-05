spt 3 Northern Access Special Olympics-06.28.23-Northern Access Special Olympics.jpg

Representing the Northern Access Special Olympics track and field team were, fornt row from left, RJ Schmoll and Austin Kluever; back row are Stephanie Filicetti, coach Ken Kluever, Chad Palmer, Andy Mulleady, Gerald Zwolinski, coach Lou Dediyz and coach Patti Zwolinski. —Contributed Photo

Members of the Northern Access Special Olympics (NASO) recently took part in the annual statewide Summer Games hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The Eagle River-based NASO agency was well represented and brought home 14 medals across 18 different events in which they fielded athletes.

