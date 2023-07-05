Representing the Northern Access Special Olympics track and field team were, fornt row from left, RJ Schmoll and Austin Kluever; back row are Stephanie Filicetti, coach Ken Kluever, Chad Palmer, Andy Mulleady, Gerald Zwolinski, coach Lou Dediyz and coach Patti Zwolinski. —Contributed Photo
Members of the Northern Access Special Olympics (NASO) recently took part in the annual statewide Summer Games hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The Eagle River-based NASO agency was well represented and brought home 14 medals across 18 different events in which they fielded athletes.
Stephanie Filicetti made her first-ever trip to the State Summer Games, and brought home gold in the 400-meter walk. She followed that up by winning silver in the running long jump, and earning a fourth place finish in the women’s shot put.
Austin Kluever competed in the 100-meter wheelchair event and captured gold there. He followed it up with another gold medal in the 30-meter slalom event.
Tommy Maney was a fifth place finisher in the mini-javelin competition, and was on the podium as a silver medalist in both the standing long jump and the 50-meter run events.
Andy Mulleady came home with a gold medal in the standing long jump, while also earning bronze medals in the softball throw and the 50-meter run.
Chad Palmer was a bronze medalist in the running long jump, as well as the mini-javelin. He also collected a fourth place finish in the 200-meter run.
RJ Schmoll was a gold medalist in the softball throw, and added to his collection of hardware with a bronze medal in the 25-meter walk.
Gerald Zwolinski earned a bronze medal in the softball throw, while also taking seventh place overall in the standing long jump.
Coach and agency manager Lou Deditz said he, along with coaches Ken Kluever and Patti Zwolinski, were proud of the athletes and appreciative of the efforts they put fourth, in both preparing and taking part in the State Summer Games.
The group also had a host of volunteers who helped the athletes across the season including Madi Meisenberg, Arlyce Farrow and Mary Deditz.
“Thank you to all the parents and caregivers making that sacrifice every week for practice,” said Deditz. “Also, thanks to the Northland Pines School District and administrators and coaches Scott Foster, Dan Marien, Josh Tilley, Josh Rhode and Josh Fuller for allowing space for us to practice in the field house with all of the sports activities going on.”
Deditz also wanted to take time to recognize the valuable fundraiser supporters and donors who continue to make the NASO squad part of their annual contributions.
“We are very thankful for all the support we continue to get which allows these athletes to have these great opportunities,” said Deditz.
