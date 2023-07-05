The saying goes, you’ll never find anything more devoted than the heart of a volunteer.
That sentiment rang true again recently in Three Lakes, as the fabric of that community and its volunteers came together to pull off yet another great youth baseball tournament, the Northwoods Baseball Classic.
From start to finish, it is impossible to measure the amount of hours and volunteer time that went into hosting the classic. Yet I am sure preparations for next year’s event are already underway, including preregistration and planning. Hard to believe that as fast as the weekend comes and goes, the next one will be here before we know it.
Tournaments of this magnitude involve so much preparation. From food and beverage, to field prep and materials; umpires and concessions workers, to scorekeepers and so much more.
Those that came, competed and then went their respective ways, sometimes simply recognize things as they are on the surface.
They appreciate all the different food choices, amenities, facilities and people they interact with; whether that be via phone or internet, or while patronizing local businesses and visiting the ball park.
As an event host, the Three Lakes Park Commission knows that when push comes to shove, they want baseball to shine.
By prioritizing each and every aspect of the tournament, volunteers continue to lure teams back year after year from around Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.
Needless to say, we cannot thank volunteer groups enough for what they continually pour into this great event, to make it shine as one of the top youth baseball tournaments in all of northern Wisconsin.
Warner Stebbeds Jr. said it best, when he wrapped his thoughts into a social media post following the latest event.
“I would like to take this opportunity, as one of the Three Lakes park commissioners, to thank everyone who helped with this past weekend with the Northwoods Baseball Classic baseball tournament,” he said.
“We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. We had so many compliments from visiting teams, parents and coaches on the condition of the fields and the beauty of the whole park in general.
“I cannot mention names, for I will forget someone. So here is my salute to you all. It was just wonderful. The biggest non-holiday event in the town of Three Lakes! God bless you all. Your work this weekend will never be forgotten!” Stebbeds concluded.
So again, we raise our glasses to salute those people who continue to help small communities like Three Lakes remain relevant in so many ways other than the routine summer tourism.
It is people like you who make places like this so great to live; and not just for half of the year, but year round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.