I’m failing as a Packers fan to ooze optimism while trying to decipher just how well the Green Bay Packers, and particularly Jordan Love, will perform heading into 2023-24.
The elephant in the room is the consistency at the quarterback position over the course of my lifetime (since November 1982). My first memory of the Packers includes the likes of Lindy Infante, Don Majkowski, Sterling Sharpe, Jeff Query and others. So to say I, or anyone for that matter, as a fan have been spoiled since 1992 is an understatement.
Jordan Love holds all the physical tools to be a successful quarterback in the NFL.
What has yet to be determined is whether he possesses the “it” factor both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers had, which allowed them to command a team, develop trust with the coaching staff and ultimately allowed each of them to do what Love can only hope to do, which is take over a game, season and franchise with the power of his right arm.
The tools in and around the system seem to be in place, though one thing missing is an identifiable No. 1 receiving option for Love, which COULD be Christian Watson. Too early to tell, as he has yet to physically show the ability to go across the middle, but of course offers the plus side of stretching the field vertically at any time.
Encouraging is the Green Bay run game though, which, for the first time in a while, will take on a mix of three backs between Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon carrying the bulk of the load. But then add into the mix rookie Emanuel Wilson, whom Packers’ brass could not speak highly enough of following his preseason workouts and games.
There is a chance that one of Green Bay’s top three pass catchers this season will come from the backfield. Jones will likely get a few looks in the slot receiver position, where in short yardage situations they simply try to find different ways to get him in space and let him make a play.
For the defense, there are all sorts of reasons to get excited.
Whether it be the team’s additions through the draft (Lukas Van Ness, Colby Wooden and Carrington Valentine) or their front line, which I think this season will actually be tough against the run, as Devonte Wyatt, Kenny Clark and T.J. Slaton hold down the line.
Prediction time.
The Packers will ultimately win enough games to make themselves relevant down the stretch. I think they will miss out on the division title, which right now is up in the air. But if they can find a way to win eight games, I feel they will establish themselves enough to be back in the Super Bowl conversation in 2024.
