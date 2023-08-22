The Three Lakes/Phelps boys varsity soccer team will begin a new year with 10 returning letter winners giving the team a familiar look this season.
However, the schedule will not provide for easy access to the familiar home field advantage of Three Lakes Stadium, as nine of the first 10 games will be played at competitor high school locations.
Even so, Bluejays’ head coach Brad Volkmann is excited for the start of a new season of high school soccer action, and the start of his first year as the sole head coach. Last year he shared the coaching responsibilities with Jack Wales, who has since retired after many years working within the Three Lakes school system.
Volkmann will also be looking to build on 2022’s winning record, where the team went 11-6-2 and made it to the first round of the WIAA Division IV Regional playoffs, where they lost a nail biter at home to Northland Pines by a score of 1-0. That game was the first shutout loss at home for the Bluejays in more than a year, and was surprising given the fact that the Jays averaged more than four goals per game last year.
The 11 victories were the highest number of wins in any season during the past decade, and was led by the 54-goal scoring combination of Toby Volkmann and Chase Melton, who joined 14 other teammates in contributed points for the high output offense.
“We had a very good year in 2022 and we are looking optimistically at the year ahead because six of our ten returning letter winners are sophomores and juniors giving our team a nice balance of experience across all grades,” coach Volkmann said. “This will also help build a strong foundation as we look to future years with the program.”
“Our freshmen players from last year will be called on to contribute at high levels this year to help minimize the loss of Chase Melton, Austin Adams and Russel Klein who recently graduated,” he added. “In addition, we have two new freshmen kids Lucas Riker and Cohen Welsh who already appear to be quality players who will likely see more action than most first year players.”
The new freshmen will have plenty of role models to follow, including Toby Volkmann who had a banner year last season, scoring 35 goals on his way to an 88-point season and all-state honors by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. Expectations will remain high for the senior striker, and to keep his focus sharp.
Toby also played on the Midwestern regional team of the Olympic Development Program this summer, an exclusive youth soccer program for high-ranking players throughout the country.
Cruz Melton is another returning letter winner who had a nice season last year, where as a freshman he was the third highest scorer on the team with two assists and 12 offensive points. Other returning letter winners include Ian Mouw, who had four goals and 11 points last year, and Charlie Liebscher, who kicked in 5 goals and had 10 points on the year.
Rounding out the returning letter winners are seniors Tyler Kimmerling-Keating and Kaiden Johnson; junior players Peyton Pitlik and Christian Jolin; and sophomores Ashton Boehm, Levi Lurvey and Matthew Klein.
With the loss of Russel Klein, who played goalkeeper last year, Jolin may fill that vacancy, but that decision has not yet been finalized.
The Bluejays will face a tough schedule this season as they start the year with five consecutive road games before hosting their first home game in early September. Coach Volkmann feels that if the team can ride out the long stretch of travel with a winning record, the season could be very bright as it will end with five of the last seven games scheduled to be played in Three Lakes.
The season started Aug. 22 when the Bluejays took on Lakeland Union High School at 6 p.m. in Minocqua. Match results were not made available ahead of press time.
The squad will face their crosstown rival Northland Pines in Eagle River on Thursday at 6 p.m., before three additional road games against Amherst, Columbus Catholic, and Kingsford.
Three Lakes Stadium will finally host a game on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers.
