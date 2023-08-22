thl soc lw '23.jpeg
Returning letter winners for the Three Lakes/Phelps soccer team include: Bottom row from left: Matthew Klein, Cruz Melton, Ashton Boehm and Levi Lurvey. Top row from left: Toby Volkmann, Ian Mouw, Tyler Kimmerling-Keating, Christian Jolin and Kaiden Johnson. Not pictured are Charlie Liebscher and Peyton Pitlik. —Photo By Bill Zuelke

The Three Lakes/Phelps boys varsity soccer team will begin a new year with 10 returning letter winners giving the team a familiar look this season.

However, the schedule will not provide for easy access to the familiar home field advantage of Three Lakes Stadium, as nine of the first 10 games will be played at competitor high school locations. 

