Three Lakes Sawyer Szews makes diving tackle on Wyatt Bowen of Wild Rose to save a tochdown for the Bluejays early in the fist quarter of victory against Wild Rose. Tyler Janikowski follows his teammate closely on the play. —Photo By William Zuelke

For the second week in a row, the Three Lakes/Phelps varsity football team dominated a quality opponent by defeating Wild Rose High School Aug. 31, by a score of 48-0 in front of a large home crowd. 

This victory followed the opening day win against last year’s state champion Newman Catholic Aug. 26, leaving the Bluejays with an impressive start to the new eight-player football season.

