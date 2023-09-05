For the second week in a row, the Three Lakes/Phelps varsity football team dominated a quality opponent by defeating Wild Rose High School Aug. 31, by a score of 48-0 in front of a large home crowd.
This victory followed the opening day win against last year’s state champion Newman Catholic Aug. 26, leaving the Bluejays with an impressive start to the new eight-player football season.
Leading the way once again for Three Lakes was Tyler Janikowski, who ignited the team with a first-possession touchdown as he caught a long Jared Kaufman pass three minutes into the game. The 65-yard play was just the start to a long night of scoring for the Bluejays, with either Janikowski or Kaufman participating in every point-producing play.
Janikowski ended the contest with five touchdowns, including two pick-six scores following interceptions. His second scoring interception took place deep in the Wildcats’ end zone during the third quarter, which he returned for 103 yards.
Not only was he productive from a scoring perspective, but he was also very active on the defensive side of the ball, where he made several solo- and assisted tackles.
“This was another good win for the team,” said head coach Tyler Maney. “T.J. (Janikowski) and Jared are great athletes and together they lifted the team tonight offensively while our collective defensive unit stopped a team that just last week scored 50 points.”
Pat George, an assistant coach with the team, sets the defensive game plans each week and noted that this was a fun one to be a part of.
“It’s nice to hold a team scoreless, especially a team with offensive firepower such as Wild Rose,” George added. “We still need to stay focused moving forward because there will be plenty of games where the offensive will not jump out and dominate a game like we witnessed tonight.”
The Kaufman-to-Janikowski combination resulted in three touchdowns early in the game, with passes of roughly 65-, 55- and 25 yards giving the Jays an early second quarter lead of 22-0. In each instance, the Bluejays attempted two-point conversions, missing the first attempt before Sawyer Szews and L.J. Terlizzi scored following the second and third touchdowns.
Other scoring plays for the Bluejays included a late second quarter pass play between Kaufman and McCain Graff. Following a mishandled snap resulting in the ball getting loose on the play, Kaufman was able to recover and find Graff, who was able to shake the defense and scramble an additional 32 yards to find the end zone and add six points for the team.
Then with just seconds remaining in the half, Janikowski scored on a long interception with Kaufman adding a two-point conversion score.
In the third quarter, Carter Flannery lit the scoreboard for six points with a touchdown run deep in the Wildcat zone.
Minutes later, Janikowski scored his final touchdown on a 103-yard interception, just as Wild Rose was starting to get some momentum and were within five yards of scoring their first points of the night. Instead, The Bluejays ran away with a 48-0 shutout, holding an opponent scoreless for the first time since last September, when they beat White Lake/Elcho by the same 48-0 final score.
The fourth quarter was scoreless for both teams, and the time went by quickly for the entire second half due to the running clock process which was implemented once the Bluejays had a lead of 35 points. This meant that the clock would continue to run, even during plays such as an incomplete pass, that would otherwise result in the stopping of the clock.
Maney said he was impressed with the total team effort, and called out the play of Terlizzi, Levi Gleason and Trace Cottrill as additional standouts in the game. Terlizzi was praised not only for his usual defensive production of tackles and forced fumbles, but also because he had another strong day of kicking the football and, for the second consecutive week, had a punt in excess of 50 yards.
Next on the schedule for the Bluejays will be a road game this coming Friday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. at John Edwards High School in Port Edwards, Wisc.
