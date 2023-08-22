thl cc lw '23 partial.jpeg

Returning letterwinners for the Bluejays cross country squads include sophomore Melanie Stauffer (left) and junior Sophia Nafziger. Not pictured are Ethan Potrykus and Connor Hanneman. —Contributed Photo

With the crisp air of fall coming right around the corner, the Three Lakes boys and girls varsity cross-country teams are gearing up for another solid run this season.

The Bluejays return

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.