With the crisp air of fall coming right around the corner, the Three Lakes boys and girls varsity cross-country teams are gearing up for another solid run this season.
The Bluejays return
four letter winners including Sophia Naf-ziger, Ethan Potrykus, Connor Hanneman and Melanie Stauffer. These four young athletes will be looked at to lead the squad and continue to push the new runners to break past their limits at each meet this year.
Nafziger, now a junior, qualified for state as a freshman and has high hopes to make it back this year. Sophomore Ethan Potrykus narrowly missed qualifying for state last year and seems hungry to get the job done this time.
Incoming freshman Nolan Waltz is also looking to make a big impact at the varsity level after a solid season last year at the middle school level.
Longtime head coach Laurie Levandoski said the team has already been talking about attitude during practices, and understanding that every workout is important and a stepping stone to the weeks ahead.
“Nerves can be a huge challenge for runners during races so we will also try to build on the mental side of running and help our runners learn ways to not be distracted by self doubt,” she said. “We want these kids to work together, push each other, improve on their performances, and have fun.”
With a five runner minimum needed to place as a team in each meet, another big focal point for the Jays this season will be keeping runners’ health and building mileage limits early on. Doing so will help down the line, and aid these spirted athletes in being able to impress themselves with how far they can go.
“Keeping the runners healthy will be important. We also have several new runners on our team who will need to build on their mileage and learn how to race,” said Levandoski. “All of the athletes will consistently strive to lower their race times as we progress through the season.”
She added that these student-athletes know what it takes to compete and will attempt to push even further into the postseason than last year. The Jays have been fortunate to have made consecutive trips to the WIAA State Cross Country Championship over the last several years, and have high hopes to be heading back to Wisconsin Rapids again at the end of October.
Summer workouts were given out at the end of the school year, and almost all runners going out for the team followed them thoroughly and are looking very prepared ahead of the team’s first meet in Rhinelander on Thursday.
“They are determined, even when the want to quit is high,” she continued. “They put the time in and these athletes race expectations are to represent Three Lakes by showing up, competing, being respectful to other teams and encouraging the younger athletes we work with at the middle school level to inspire a positive attitude model before they get to the varsity level.”
Now in her 14th season coaching, Levandoski also said there is no greater joy than making a positive impact on young lives. Joining her in the coaches’ corner are Nate Koch and Bob Warner.
“Last season, I was fortunate to have Nate join me as assistant coach,” she added. “He has coached cross country for eight seasons and track for nine seasons in Wisconsin and California and brings significant expertise to our team.”
“We are also assisted by a volunteer, Bob Werner, who is out on our practice runs every day on a bike,” continued Levandoski. “Bob is very valuable in keeping an eye on our less-experienced runners. He is an enthusiastic supporter of our program.”
Following Thursday’s meet, the team will be back in action next week, Aug. 31, at Nine Mile County Forest Recreation Area in Wausau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.