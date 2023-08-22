On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Hodag Wrestling Club will host the first ever Alex Dieringer Northwoods Wrestling Clinic.

The clinic is open to any and all wrestlers regardless of skill level, and will take place at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander from 9 a.m. until noon at a cost of $20 per attendee.

