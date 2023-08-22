On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Hodag Wrestling Club will host the first ever Alex Dieringer Northwoods Wrestling Clinic.
The clinic is open to any and all wrestlers regardless of skill level, and will take place at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander from 9 a.m. until noon at a cost of $20 per attendee.
Dieringer, who just completed his second season on staff with the University of Michigan wrestling program, is a three-time NCAA champion and Hodge Trophy winner. He currently serves as the Wolverines’ recruiting and video coordinator.
The Rhinelander native captured three NCAA titles during his career at Oklahoma State from 2013-’16, winning at 157 pounds as a sophomore in 2014, before claiming back-to-back 165-pound titles in 2015 and 2016. Following his senior season, he was awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate wrestler.
He was also a four-time NCAA All-American, taking third place at 157 pounds as a freshman in 2013.
Dieringer compiled a 133-4 record in college, including a perfect 66-0 mark over his last two seasons, and earned bonus points in more than 70% of his wins with 45 career falls. He was a four-time, Big 12 champion as well, becoming just the seventh wrestler in Cowboy program history to win four conference titles and, in 2016, was named Oklahoma State’s Male Athlete of the Year.
As a five-year member of the U.S. National Freestyle Team, since his college graduation Dieringer has excelled internationally at the senior level, capturing gold medals at the Yasar Dogu, Dan Kolov, and Medved International tournaments, silver at the Matteo Pellicone International, and bronze at the Yarygin Grand Prix.
He later captured the U.S. Open freestyle title at 174 pounds in 2019, and previously took third at the 2016 U.S. Olympic team trials. He was a two-time Junior World Team member in 2012 and 2013, capturing world silver at 163 pounds in 2013.
Organizers are advised to reserve a participant’s spot via email by contacting Eric Burke at burkeeri@rhinelander.k12.wi.us prior to the event. Clinic fees can be paid at the event the day of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.