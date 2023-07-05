er speedway auto.jpg

Youths lined up for autographs in between racing action June 27 at the Eagle River Speedway. —Photo By JACK FLINT

Race night was back at the Eagle River Speedway June 27 and viewers did not leave disappointed.

A big highlight of the evening was seeing former track champion Jason Zdroik of Eagle River slip past Wausau’s Scott Swanson with four laps to go as he went on to capture the $1,000 B mod feature win. 

