Race night was back at the Eagle River Speedway June 27 and viewers did not leave disappointed.
A big highlight of the evening was seeing former track champion Jason Zdroik of Eagle River slip past Wausau’s Scott Swanson with four laps to go as he went on to capture the $1,000 B mod feature win.
Zdroik started the 20-lap contest from the fourth spot, and for much of the early going remained in third, trailing defending track champion, Jesse Aho, and the early race leader, Scott Swanson. Swanson jumped into the lead at the drop of the green.
On lap 16, Zdroik took over the lead. After he took the white flag, a caution flew for a Dave Dishaw spin in turn four.
Per track rules dictated because the leader had taken the white flag, the race was ruled completed. Swanson netted second place, followed by Aho, Wyatt Block, and Jake Stai rounding out the top five.
Later on in the evening, Austin Zdroik picked up a flag-to-flag, caution-free late model feature win.
Hometown driver, David Blackberg, sprinted from his pole position at the drop of the green and was never headed. The defending champion won his third stock car feature of the season.
Tomahawk’s Trevor Schumann swept action in the pure stocks, winning both the heat and feature race. Sugar Camp’s Jason Eisel pulled off the same feat in the street stock division.
Capturing the 300 micro features were Rhinelander’s Blake Joslin and Marshfield’s Madisyn Dieringer, respectively.
Merrill’s Matt Eder captured the Dairyland Vintage feature.
Action was red flagged in the pure stock heat when Derek Posto collided with another car, sending Posto’s racer rolling up the track and landing on its roof, adjacent to the turn three wall. Posto emerged unhurt, but was shook up.
Tomahawk’s Trevor Schumann came away with the pure stock series win.
Weekly racing resumed July 4 with the IMCA stock cars being a featured series, with a $1,500 top prize on the line of the Mark Zdroik Memorial Race. A fireworks display was also a part of the program.
Race results from the July 4 action were not made available ahead of press time.
For more information, visit eagleriverspeedway.com, or check out the Eagle River Speedway Facebook page.
Race summary 6/27/23
B Mod: Jason Zdroik, Eagle River; Scott Swanson, Wausau; Jesse Aho, Twin Lakes, Mich.; Wyatt Block, Tigerton; Jake Stai, New Auburn.
Late Model: Austin Zdroik and Jason Zdroik, Eagle River; Josh Nevoraski, Minocqua; Travis Friske, Tomahawk; Logan Larson, Tomahawk.
Stock Car: David Blackberg, Eagle River; Jonathon Miller, Eagle River; Ryan Glembin, Eagle River; Ron Hanestad, Glenwood City; Matt Cleary, Lac Du Flambeau.
Street Stock: Jason Eisel, Sugar Camp; Jason Melton, Rhinelander; Quentin Morrison, Eagle River; Blake Hartman, Conover; Colin Jolliff, Mass City, Mich.
Pure Stock: Trevor Schumann, Tomahawk; Devin Fries, Phillips; Bobby Hommerding, Merrill; Teagan Melton, Rhinelander; Hope Eisel, Rhinelander.
600 Micro: Chase Richer, Escanaba, Mich.; Colton Rein, Kewaskum; Max Nowak, Woodruff; Kaeden Bethel, Tomahawk; Dustin Kangas, Phelps.
300 Micro: 1) Blake Joslin, Rhinelander; Bentley Richer, Escanaba, Mich.; Cooper Aho, Twin Lakes, Mich.; Carter Aho, Twin Lakes, Mich.; Katherine Towne, Boulder Junction; 2) Madisyn Dieringer, Marshfield; Addison Dishaw, Ontonagon, Mich.; Lucas Zdroik, Eagle River; Archer Peter, Manitowish Waters.
Dairyland Vintage: Matt Eder, Merrill; Jason Torney, Merrill; Bill Froelich, Merrill; Denny Schott, Montello; Will Garske, Tomahawk.
